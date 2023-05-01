Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 023 - May 2023

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features a clip from our newest podcast, Zendenizens for Mental Health Awareness Month. In honor of Memorial Day, we'll learn a little about the day we set aside to recognize those who served before us and who made the ultimate sacrifice. We hear a clip from the Chevrons podcast, in which we speak to a married military couple who share much more than the passion to serve. But first, in this month’s command message, 102nd Mission Support Group commander, Colonel Nicole Ivers talks about spreading acceptance and support, strategies for managing mental health, fostering acceptance and compassion, and finally seeking help.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 023 - May 2023, by Timothy Sandland and TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Memorial Day
    Command Message
    Chevrons
    Seagull
    Zendenizens

