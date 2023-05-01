This month’s show features a clip from our newest podcast, Zendenizens for Mental Health Awareness Month. In honor of Memorial Day, we'll learn a little about the day we set aside to recognize those who served before us and who made the ultimate sacrifice. We hear a clip from the Chevrons podcast, in which we speak to a married military couple who share much more than the passion to serve. But first, in this month’s command message, 102nd Mission Support Group commander, Colonel Nicole Ivers talks about spreading acceptance and support, strategies for managing mental health, fostering acceptance and compassion, and finally seeking help.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74060
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109617950.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:10
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Seagull - Ep 023 - May 2023, by Timothy Sandland and TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
