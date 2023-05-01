The Seagull - Ep 023 - May 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74060" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This month’s show features a clip from our newest podcast, Zendenizens for Mental Health Awareness Month. In honor of Memorial Day, we'll learn a little about the day we set aside to recognize those who served before us and who made the ultimate sacrifice. We hear a clip from the Chevrons podcast, in which we speak to a married military couple who share much more than the passion to serve. But first, in this month’s command message, 102nd Mission Support Group commander, Colonel Nicole Ivers talks about spreading acceptance and support, strategies for managing mental health, fostering acceptance and compassion, and finally seeking help.