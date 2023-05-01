Regional news highlighting the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Groups first deployment and the Armed Forces Cybersecurity conference. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74056
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109617600.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional News AFN Naples - First CSG 12 Deployment and Armed Forces Cybersecurity Conference, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT