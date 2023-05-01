NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2023) Regional radio news covering Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosting the Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Pentagon and Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance Adjustment. Includes a soundbite of Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 08:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74051
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109617533.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 230505 Regional Radio News, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT