AFN Aviano radio news reports on joint exercise DEFENDER 23 hosted by the 31st Fighter Wing for NATO allies and partners.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 05:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74047
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109617341.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|news
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: DEFENDER 23 Swift Response, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano Air Base
Swift Response
LEAVE A COMMENT