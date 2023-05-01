Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: DEFENDER 23 Swift Response

    AFN Aviano Radio News: DEFENDER 23 Swift Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano radio news reports on joint exercise DEFENDER 23 hosted by the 31st Fighter Wing for NATO allies and partners.
    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Brandon Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 05:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74047
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109617341.mp3
    Length: 00:02:21
    Year 2023
    Genre news
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: DEFENDER 23 Swift Response, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    Swift Response

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31 FW
    NATO Allies
    Swift Response
    DEFENDER 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT