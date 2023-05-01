AFN INCIRLIK SPOT - 39 FSS Surety Mission

American Forces Network Incirlik recorded a spot highlighting the mission of the 39th Force Support Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 4, 2023. The 39th FSS sustains, develops, and enhances quality of life for Airmen performing duties associated with the surety mission, ensuring they remain ready, reliable, and responsive. (Defense Media Activity spot by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)