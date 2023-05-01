Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK SPOT - 39 FSS Surety Mission

    AFN INCIRLIK SPOT - 39 FSS Surety Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TURKEY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik recorded a spot highlighting the mission of the 39th Force Support Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 4, 2023. The 39th FSS sustains, develops, and enhances quality of life for Airmen performing duties associated with the surety mission, ensuring they remain ready, reliable, and responsive. (Defense Media Activity spot by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 04:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74039
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109617297.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK SPOT - 39 FSS Surety Mission, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    Spot
    audio
    AFN Incirlik
    39 FSS
    surety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT