    News: Operation Git-meow / College Career Fair

    CUBA

    05.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230502-N-DO281-1001 Radio news story covering Operation Git-Meow, an organization that gives veterinary care to local animals on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, and the W.T. Sampson Elementary / High school college and career fair. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 14:49
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    College
    Local News
    NS Guantanamo Bay
    Gitmeow

