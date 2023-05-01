230502-N-DO281-1001 Radio news story covering Operation Git-Meow, an organization that gives veterinary care to local animals on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, and the W.T. Sampson Elementary / High school college and career fair. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 14:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74032
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109616403.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Operation Git-meow / College Career Fair, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
