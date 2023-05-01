The Drop Episode 15 - 2023 Goals and Objectives for the 130th

In today's episode Colonel Pat Chard, the 130th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, walks us through the goals and objectives for the calendar year 2023 for the wing. We mention some goals for the wing as a whole, discuss ways to meet those goals, and talk about what's happening in the coming months.