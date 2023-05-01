Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Episode 15 - 2023 Goals and Objectives for the 130th

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    In today's episode Colonel Pat Chard, the 130th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, walks us through the goals and objectives for the calendar year 2023 for the wing. We mention some goals for the wing as a whole, discuss ways to meet those goals, and talk about what's happening in the coming months.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:32
    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Drop
    Ep. 15

