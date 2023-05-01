On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast Molly gets the lowdown from DES on what to expect at the gate during the current Army-wide traffic study that has temporarily suspended the Trusted Traveler program. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 13:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74026
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109616045.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:40
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
