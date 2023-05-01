U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with ANG Tech. Sgt. Ronald Coen, who is assigned to the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron here, to discuss how he went from living in an orphanage in The Philippines to becoming a noncommissioned officer in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Coen, who credits his faith and his childhood for his resiliency, recently visited the Republic of the Philippines to learn more about his roots. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 11:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|74022
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109615703.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:07
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Balance: From orphan to Airmen with Tech. Sgt. Ronald Coen, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT