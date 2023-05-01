Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance: From orphan to Airmen with Tech. Sgt. Ronald Coen

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with ANG Tech. Sgt. Ronald Coen, who is assigned to the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron here, to discuss how he went from living in an orphanage in The Philippines to becoming a noncommissioned officer in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Coen, who credits his faith and his childhood for his resiliency, recently visited the Republic of the Philippines to learn more about his roots. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    This work, The Balance: From orphan to Airmen with Tech. Sgt. Ronald Coen, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    111th Attack Wing
    Tony Repic
    The Balance Podcast

