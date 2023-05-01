The Balance: From orphan to Airmen with Tech. Sgt. Ronald Coen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74022" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with ANG Tech. Sgt. Ronald Coen, who is assigned to the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron here, to discuss how he went from living in an orphanage in The Philippines to becoming a noncommissioned officer in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Coen, who credits his faith and his childhood for his resiliency, recently visited the Republic of the Philippines to learn more about his roots. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)