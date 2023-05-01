A spot highlighting the upcoming trips that the Kaiserslautern Army MWR Outdoor Recreation is having in the month of May. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 08:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74021
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109615271.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern MWR Outdoor Rec trips - May spot, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT