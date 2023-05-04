Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1796 Podcast - 4 May 2023 - 15th Episode

    The 1796 Podcast - 4 May 2023 - 15th Episode

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On Episode 15 of The 1796 Podcast we head to Clarksville, Tennessee and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    We talk with Colonel Andy Jordon, and Command Sergeant Major Chad Stackpole. They are the garrison command team for Fort Campbell.

    We get to hear about all the great men and women that work and serve at Fort Campbell. They dedicate tremendously to the defense of the nation.

    You get to hear about lessons learned from many years of military experiences and a little history thrown in as well.

    ...On Episode 15 of The 1796 Podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 17:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74017
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109614575.mp3
    Length: 00:35:39
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - 4 May 2023 - 15th Episode, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Fort Campbell
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT