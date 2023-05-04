The 1796 Podcast - 4 May 2023 - 15th Episode

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74017" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On Episode 15 of The 1796 Podcast we head to Clarksville, Tennessee and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



We talk with Colonel Andy Jordon, and Command Sergeant Major Chad Stackpole. They are the garrison command team for Fort Campbell.



We get to hear about all the great men and women that work and serve at Fort Campbell. They dedicate tremendously to the defense of the nation.



You get to hear about lessons learned from many years of military experiences and a little history thrown in as well.



...On Episode 15 of The 1796 Podcast.