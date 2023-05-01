Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 6 - 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 6 - 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    MSG Angela Johnston welcomes SFC Cody Bernard and SFC Adam Edwards from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to talk about recruiting and broadening opportunities for ordnance branch members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 16:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74016
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109614539.mp3
    Length: 00:22:27
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 6 - 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation Ordnance

    TAGS

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT