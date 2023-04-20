The Drop Episode 14 - C.D.S.: May UTA

In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Pat Chard, 130th Vice Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, 130th Wing Command Chief, about the Wing priorities for this months Unit Training Assembly.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:08:23
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
