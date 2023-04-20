Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 2 - Junior Enlisted Council and How to Start a Flight Path

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74010" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the second episode of Blacksnake Bytes, Tech. Sgt. Wood joins 2nd Lt. Rogers to talk about his tenure as President of the Junior Enlisted Council, career progression tools he wishes he'd learned about earlier in his career, and how the JEC can improve the lives of 122nd Fighter Wing Airmen.







Time Hacks:



00:45 Intro



02:42 What is the JEC's mission and who does it represent?



05:10 How does the JEC support Airmen and get involved with the local community?



07:53 What is the JEC's role as an on-base organization?



10:08 What does the JEC offer Drill Status Guardsman?



14:38 How can the JEC help with career progression?



16:17 What is a flight path and how do you start one?



20:02 What difference has the JEC made in your life?



22:15 How does the JEC President communicate up the chain of command?



24:55 Can the JEC President elevate issues to the command level?



27:07 Restate the Air Force's core values in your own words



29:48 Final remarks