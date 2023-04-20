Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 2 - Junior Enlisted Council and How to Start a Flight Path

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 2 - Junior Enlisted Council and How to Start a Flight Path

    IN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In the second episode of Blacksnake Bytes, Tech. Sgt. Wood joins 2nd Lt. Rogers to talk about his tenure as President of the Junior Enlisted Council, career progression tools he wishes he'd learned about earlier in his career, and how the JEC can improve the lives of 122nd Fighter Wing Airmen.



    Time Hacks:

    00:45 Intro

    02:42 What is the JEC's mission and who does it represent?

    05:10 How does the JEC support Airmen and get involved with the local community?

    07:53 What is the JEC's role as an on-base organization?

    10:08 What does the JEC offer Drill Status Guardsman?

    14:38 How can the JEC help with career progression?

    16:17 What is a flight path and how do you start one?

    20:02 What difference has the JEC made in your life?

    22:15 How does the JEC President communicate up the chain of command?

    24:55 Can the JEC President elevate issues to the command level?

    27:07 Restate the Air Force's core values in your own words

    29:48 Final remarks

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 11:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:36
    Artist 122 FW
    Location: IN, US
    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 2 - Junior Enlisted Council and How to Start a Flight Path, by 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    junior enlisted council
    JEC
    Blacksnake Bytes

