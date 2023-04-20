In the second episode of Blacksnake Bytes, Tech. Sgt. Wood joins 2nd Lt. Rogers to talk about his tenure as President of the Junior Enlisted Council, career progression tools he wishes he'd learned about earlier in his career, and how the JEC can improve the lives of 122nd Fighter Wing Airmen.
Time Hacks:
00:45 Intro
02:42 What is the JEC's mission and who does it represent?
05:10 How does the JEC support Airmen and get involved with the local community?
07:53 What is the JEC's role as an on-base organization?
10:08 What does the JEC offer Drill Status Guardsman?
14:38 How can the JEC help with career progression?
16:17 What is a flight path and how do you start one?
20:02 What difference has the JEC made in your life?
22:15 How does the JEC President communicate up the chain of command?
24:55 Can the JEC President elevate issues to the command level?
27:07 Restate the Air Force's core values in your own words
29:48 Final remarks
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 11:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74010
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109613073.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:36
|Artist
|122 FW
|Location:
|IN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 2 - Junior Enlisted Council and How to Start a Flight Path, by 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT