Interview with General Ron Fogleman, USAF, retired on John Andreas Olson's edited volume, Airpower Pioneers: From Billy Mitchell to Dave Deptula.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 08:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74008
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109613001.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:06
|Year
|2011
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aether: The Podcast - Episode 5 General Ron Fogleman, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air University
LEAVE A COMMENT