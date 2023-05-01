AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST - USO

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Tammi Ragan, USO center manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 2, 2023. The Incirlik Air Base USO offers free services to military members such as, food, entertainment and hospitality. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 02:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|1, TR
