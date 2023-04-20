BBQ Night

a 30 second spot on BBQ Night at Spangdahlem Air Base.



Script:

Hey man, Have you been checking on the ribs, it’s been on the grill for a while now?

Oh yea don’t you worry, It’s a old family recipe where you let the meat smoke for a while.

Ughhh is it suppose to be burnt?

Yea, It’s ugh suppose to give that Natural crunch noise, here try a piece!

Ughmmm I think we should try ordering some ribs next time since there is going to be a BBQ night and all we have to do is order on their qr code before May 10 and pickup the ribs on May 12 within 4 and 6pm at the Eifel mountain Golf course.

But do they have baked beans?

Yes and they are actually baked, Search 52fss.com to order today!