a 30 second spot on BBQ Night at Spangdahlem Air Base.
Script:
Hey man, Have you been checking on the ribs, it’s been on the grill for a while now?
Oh yea don’t you worry, It’s a old family recipe where you let the meat smoke for a while.
Ughhh is it suppose to be burnt?
Yea, It’s ugh suppose to give that Natural crunch noise, here try a piece!
Ughmmm I think we should try ordering some ribs next time since there is going to be a BBQ night and all we have to do is order on their qr code before May 10 and pickup the ribs on May 12 within 4 and 6pm at the Eifel mountain Golf course.
But do they have baked beans?
Yes and they are actually baked, Search 52fss.com to order today!
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 07:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74004
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109612924.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BBQ Night, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
