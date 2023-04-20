Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BBQ Night

    RP, GERMANY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on BBQ Night at Spangdahlem Air Base.

    Script:
    Hey man, Have you been checking on the ribs, it’s been on the grill for a while now?
    Oh yea don’t you worry, It’s a old family recipe where you let the meat smoke for a while.
    Ughhh is it suppose to be burnt?
    Yea, It’s ugh suppose to give that Natural crunch noise, here try a piece!
    Ughmmm I think we should try ordering some ribs next time since there is going to be a BBQ night and all we have to do is order on their qr code before May 10 and pickup the ribs on May 12 within 4 and 6pm at the Eifel mountain Golf course.
    But do they have baked beans?
    Yes and they are actually baked, Search 52fss.com to order today!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 07:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74004
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109612924.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BBQ Night, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grill
    Cook
    BBQ
    Ribs
    AFN Spangdahlem

