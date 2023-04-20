A 15 second spot on the USO Orientation class
Script:
If you are Interested in volunteering with the USO, Join them for a New Volunteer Orientation Session happening on May 22nd from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at building 126. For more information you can message their Facebook page at facebook.com/USOSpangdahlem today!
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 07:47
|Location:
|RP, DE
This work, USO Orientation Class, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez
