    USO Orientation Class

    RP, GERMANY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 15 second spot on the USO Orientation class

    Script:
    If you are Interested in volunteering with the USO, Join them for a New Volunteer Orientation Session happening on May 22nd from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at building 126. For more information you can message their Facebook page at facebook.com/USOSpangdahlem today!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74003
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Orientation Class, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    USO
    Class
    enroll
    AFN Spandahlem

