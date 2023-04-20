Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Flea Market

    RP, GERMANY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on the Summer Flea Market at Spangdahlem Air Base.

    Script:
    Thrift it thrift it thrift it
    Hey what’s going on?
    Haven’t you heard the news? the summer Flea Market is happening all summer long and the first one is starting on May 20th at the Eifel lanes parking lot, there's no pre sign up required and its free to sell!
    Were trying to get Janett to sell her vintage jewelry box she’s been trying to throw away. Oh shh she's’ about to speak.
    Attention fellow sabers, You all wanted it, here it is
    If you had other questions you could search 52fss.com today.
    And Remember, someone else’s trash is another’s treasure

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 07:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74002
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109612922.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Flea Market, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Summer
    Clothing
    Vintage
    Sell
    AFN Spangdahlem

