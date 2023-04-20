a 30 second spot on the Summer Flea Market at Spangdahlem Air Base.
Script:
Thrift it thrift it thrift it
Hey what’s going on?
Haven’t you heard the news? the summer Flea Market is happening all summer long and the first one is starting on May 20th at the Eifel lanes parking lot, there's no pre sign up required and its free to sell!
Were trying to get Janett to sell her vintage jewelry box she’s been trying to throw away. Oh shh she's’ about to speak.
Attention fellow sabers, You all wanted it, here it is
If you had other questions you could search 52fss.com today.
And Remember, someone else’s trash is another’s treasure
Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 07:47
Category:
|Newscasts
Location:
|RP, DE
