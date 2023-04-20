Remote Work Symposium

a 15 second spot on the Remote Work Symposium at Spangdahlem Air Base.



Script:

If you are on the lookout for potential job opportunities, checkout the Remote Work Symposium event for a chance to work from home. Learn about the unique remote work opportunities on May 9th, 7:00 pm Eastern Time, Search 52D MFRC on Facebook to learn more today.