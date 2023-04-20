Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remote Work Symposium

    Remote Work Symposium

    RP, GERMANY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 15 second spot on the Remote Work Symposium at Spangdahlem Air Base.

    Script:
    If you are on the lookout for potential job opportunities, checkout the Remote Work Symposium event for a chance to work from home. Learn about the unique remote work opportunities on May 9th, 7:00 pm Eastern Time, Search 52D MFRC on Facebook to learn more today.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74001
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109612921.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Remote
    Work
    Job
    Application
    AFN Spangdahlem

