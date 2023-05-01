AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST - Titan University

American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the relaunch of Titan University, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 2, 2023. Titan University is a collection of courses U.S. military service members and civilians assigned to Incirlik Air Base can attend to gain professional insight and personal growth. The program’s lessons are centered on the Titan University Triad of "Core Military Proficiencies," "Resiliency," and "Peer-to-Peer Mentorship.” (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)