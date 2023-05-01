Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST - Titan University

    1, TURKEY

    05.02.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the relaunch of Titan University, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 2, 2023. Titan University is a collection of courses U.S. military service members and civilians assigned to Incirlik Air Base can attend to gain professional insight and personal growth. The program’s lessons are centered on the Titan University Triad of "Core Military Proficiencies," "Resiliency," and "Peer-to-Peer Mentorship.” (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 01:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: 1, TR
