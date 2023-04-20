Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Diego Garcia CO show May 3

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    On this week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have special guests Chaplain Brown and RP1 Green from DG’s Chapel in the Palms. Today’s colorful discussion, no pun intended, included bravo Zulu’s for port ops and supply, the culture shift throughout the years in the Navy, as well as how mind body and can effect sailor readiness.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 04:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
