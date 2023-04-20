On this week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have special guests Chaplain Brown and RP1 Green from DG’s Chapel in the Palms. Today’s colorful discussion, no pun intended, included bravo Zulu’s for port ops and supply, the culture shift throughout the years in the Navy, as well as how mind body and can effect sailor readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 04:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73997
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109612786.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:54
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia CO show May 3, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT