AFN Diego Garcia CO show May 3

On this week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have special guests Chaplain Brown and RP1 Green from DG’s Chapel in the Palms. Today’s colorful discussion, no pun intended, included bravo Zulu’s for port ops and supply, the culture shift throughout the years in the Navy, as well as how mind body and can effect sailor readiness.