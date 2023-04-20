Fort Polk Podcast - Recreational Shooting Range

Today we are talking about one of the amazing recreational offerings at Fort Polk - the Recreational Shooting Range! Located on post, it provides active-duty soldiers, retirees, DOD civilians and family members a chance to experience learn and enjoy the sport of shooting. The Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) has created a safe environment where everyone can shoot in peace.