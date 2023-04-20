Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - Recreational Shooting Range

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Today we are talking about one of the amazing recreational offerings at Fort Polk - the Recreational Shooting Range! Located on post, it provides active-duty soldiers, retirees, DOD civilians and family members a chance to experience learn and enjoy the sport of shooting. The Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) has created a safe environment where everyone can shoot in peace.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:16
    Artist Jeff England
    Location: LA, US
    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Recreational Shooting Range, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shooting Range
    MWR
    Jeff England

