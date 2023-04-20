Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk - Child Abuse Prevention Month

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Family Advocacy Program is proud to be part of this important initiative: Building Together: Prevention in Partnership. The FAP at Fort Polk works to strengthen military families through awareness activities and educational opportunities to better prevent child abuse. Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are well supported. By working together we can build a foundation for family strength and resilience that will last long beyond April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month. Join us in supporting healthy families at Fort Polk by taking advantage of all the FAP has to offer. Let’s work to make sure every child is safe and secure all year long.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73973
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109608678.mp3
    Length: 00:45:21
    Artist Jeff England
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Child Abuse
    ACS
    FAP
