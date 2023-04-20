Fort Polk - Child Abuse Prevention Month

April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Family Advocacy Program is proud to be part of this important initiative: Building Together: Prevention in Partnership. The FAP at Fort Polk works to strengthen military families through awareness activities and educational opportunities to better prevent child abuse. Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are well supported. By working together we can build a foundation for family strength and resilience that will last long beyond April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month. Join us in supporting healthy families at Fort Polk by taking advantage of all the FAP has to offer. Let’s work to make sure every child is safe and secure all year long.