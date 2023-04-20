Fort Polk Podcast - Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month and as part of the Exceptional Family Member Program’s activities to celebrate, we have a few exciting events in store for this month. Be sure to stay tuned for more information on these special activities that will be happening around Fort Polk. Together, we can work towards creating a better understanding of autism for our Fort Polk community!