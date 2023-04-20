Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Axon - Empowering Squadron Commanders to have Difficult Conversations - Ep8

    Axon - Empowering Squadron Commanders to have Difficult Conversations - Ep8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    How can we do better to prepare and empower our leaders to navigate difficult conversations while in command? Major Peduzzi is a career intelligence officer and member of the Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP). Currently, she serves in the Strategic Communications Division under the Secretary of the Air Force for Public Affairs. In this discussion, she shares her research findings from her master’s degree program in Strategic Communications from George Mason University.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 10:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73968
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109608389.mp3
    Length: 00:30:05
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Axon - Empowering Squadron Commanders to have Difficult Conversations - Ep8, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communication
    Leadership
    Professional Military Education
    Emotional Intelligence
    Squadron command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT