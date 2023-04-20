Axon - Empowering Squadron Commanders to have Difficult Conversations - Ep8

How can we do better to prepare and empower our leaders to navigate difficult conversations while in command? Major Peduzzi is a career intelligence officer and member of the Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP). Currently, she serves in the Strategic Communications Division under the Secretary of the Air Force for Public Affairs. In this discussion, she shares her research findings from her master’s degree program in Strategic Communications from George Mason University.