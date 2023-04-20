Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News on Evacuations in Sudan and South Korean President visiting Pentagon

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III today in the Pentagon to discuss the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance and to discuss ways to make that alliance even closer and the Defense Department remains actively engaged with the State Department in monitoring the security situation in Sudan, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder during a news conference at the Pentagon today. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 06:09
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, AFN Naples Radio News on Evacuations in Sudan and South Korean President visiting Pentagon, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Pentagon
    Sudan

