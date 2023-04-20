South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III today in the Pentagon to discuss the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance and to discuss ways to make that alliance even closer and the Defense Department remains actively engaged with the State Department in monitoring the security situation in Sudan, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder during a news conference at the Pentagon today. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 06:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73960
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109608116.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|news
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News on Evacuations in Sudan and South Korean President visiting Pentagon, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
