    AFN Naples Radio News Covering Meeting With President of South Korea

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    President Joe Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol met and the white house and discussed nuclear deterrance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 06:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
