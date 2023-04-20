Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 13

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    The Master Chiefs are back! Episode 13 is all about mentorship in the Navy: how to find a mentor, what to look for, and what we can all learn from each other. Spend some time with us as we speak to 7th Fleet Command Master Chief Daniel Field and Fleet Activities Yokosuka Command Master Chief Robert Beachy about all things mentorship.

    Length: 00:29:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 13, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    mentorship
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

