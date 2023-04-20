THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 13

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73956" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Master Chiefs are back! Episode 13 is all about mentorship in the Navy: how to find a mentor, what to look for, and what we can all learn from each other. Spend some time with us as we speak to 7th Fleet Command Master Chief Daniel Field and Fleet Activities Yokosuka Command Master Chief Robert Beachy about all things mentorship.