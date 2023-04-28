On this Pacific Pulse: The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Benfold (DDG-65) departs the Republic of Korea following a scheduled port visit; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conducts anti-submarine warfare torpedo training for the second time in Japanese waters; leaders across U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys gather to recognize and honor volunteers around the garrison.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 19:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73954
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109607610.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 28, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
