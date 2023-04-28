Pacific Pulse: April 28, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Benfold (DDG-65) departs the Republic of Korea following a scheduled port visit; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conducts anti-submarine warfare torpedo training for the second time in Japanese waters; leaders across U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys gather to recognize and honor volunteers around the garrison.