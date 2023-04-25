Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2023

    JAPAN

    04.24.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conducts anti-submarine warfare torpedo training off the coast of Japan; the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group completes Group Sail in the Hawaiian Islands operating area; the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is in Thailand for a scheduled visit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 19:23
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

