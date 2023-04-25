On this Pacific Pulse: Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conducts anti-submarine warfare torpedo training off the coast of Japan; the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group completes Group Sail in the Hawaiian Islands operating area; the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is in Thailand for a scheduled visit.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 19:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73953
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109607593.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT