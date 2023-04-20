NSA Bahrain CO Show 7 May 2023

Monthly show co-hosted by Capt. William Lane, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, featuring special guest, CDR Haywood Williams, Installation Security Officer. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Nye)
04.27.2023
04.30.2023
