Two-minute newscast covering the Unmanned Surface Vessel Transit of the Strait of Hormuz with the U.S. Coast Guard and CTF 150 Seizing $23 Million in Illegal Drugs in Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 05:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73943
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109607129.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 26APR23, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT