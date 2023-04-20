Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 20: Absences

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Guest speaker Mark Leighton, U.S. Army Leave and Passes Action Officer, discusses the name change from Leave and Passes to the overarching term Absences as well at the recent changes to the Military Parental Leave Policy and upcoming changes in Non-covered Reproductive Health Care and the Bereavement Leave Policy.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 19:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:20
    Location: US
