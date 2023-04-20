Your Personnel File - Episode 20: Absences

Guest speaker Mark Leighton, U.S. Army Leave and Passes Action Officer, discusses the name change from Leave and Passes to the overarching term Absences as well at the recent changes to the Military Parental Leave Policy and upcoming changes in Non-covered Reproductive Health Care and the Bereavement Leave Policy.
