    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 151 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

    KS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    In this week’s edition of Fort Riley the Podcast, The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response/Prevention Program manager talks about changes in the program and what is making a difference at Fort Riley.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 13:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73938
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109605176.mp3
    Length: 00:15:07
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 151 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Podcast #FortRiley #SHARP #SAAPM

