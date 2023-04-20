Connect First - Ep. 6 with SEAC John Wayne Troxell

America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses leading in a joint environment, transformational leadership, work-life balance, and transitioning from the military with former I Corps CSM and the 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) - John Wayne Troxell during the sixth episode of Connect First.