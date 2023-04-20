America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses leading in a joint environment, transformational leadership, work-life balance, and transitioning from the military with former I Corps CSM and the 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) - John Wayne Troxell during the sixth episode of Connect First.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 15:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73937
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109605086.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:24
|Artist
|CSM Shawn Carns
|Composer
|SGT Keaton Habeck
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connect First - Ep. 6 with SEAC John Wayne Troxell, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
