    Connect First - Ep. 6 with SEAC John Wayne Troxell

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses leading in a joint environment, transformational leadership, work-life balance, and transitioning from the military with former I Corps CSM and the 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) - John Wayne Troxell during the sixth episode of Connect First.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 15:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:32:24
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    TAGS

    Leadership
    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Connect First

