This fifteen second radio spot is about the Cocktails and Canvases event taking place at the Wing Pavilion here at Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 08:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73933
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109604258.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cocktails and Canvases Radio Spot, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT