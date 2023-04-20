Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt Change of Command

    USS Roosevelt Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    04.24.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Sperle 

    AFN Rota

    USS Roosevelt holds a Change of Command ceremony onboard NAVSTA Rot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73930
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109604157.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt Change of Command, by PO2 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    CoC
    Change of Command
    USS Roosevelt
    DDG 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT