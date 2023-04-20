Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 022 - It's a Marathon not a Sprint

    Chevrons - Ep 022 - It's a Marathon not a Sprint

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode we speak to a married military couple who share much more than the passion to serve. Master Sgt. Brad Townsend, group First Sergeant, and Master Sgt. Deborah Townsend, wing Human Resource Advisor, share their military story. From their early days of service, through their combined 28-year break in service, to the reasons for their return to the military and the success they have found since - we learn how much this power couple's drive and determination play in not only the future of their family, but also the impact they have in their organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73929
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109604140.mp3
    Length: 00:48:16
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 022 - It's a Marathon not a Sprint, by TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    marathon
    first sergeant
    resiliency
    break
    human resource advisor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT