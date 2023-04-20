Chevrons - Ep 022 - It's a Marathon not a Sprint

In this episode we speak to a married military couple who share much more than the passion to serve. Master Sgt. Brad Townsend, group First Sergeant, and Master Sgt. Deborah Townsend, wing Human Resource Advisor, share their military story. From their early days of service, through their combined 28-year break in service, to the reasons for their return to the military and the success they have found since - we learn how much this power couple's drive and determination play in not only the future of their family, but also the impact they have in their organizations.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 07:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73929
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109604140.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:16
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
