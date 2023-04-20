Chevrons - Ep 022 - It's a Marathon not a Sprint

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73929" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode we speak to a married military couple who share much more than the passion to serve. Master Sgt. Brad Townsend, group First Sergeant, and Master Sgt. Deborah Townsend, wing Human Resource Advisor, share their military story. From their early days of service, through their combined 28-year break in service, to the reasons for their return to the military and the success they have found since - we learn how much this power couple's drive and determination play in not only the future of their family, but also the impact they have in their organizations.