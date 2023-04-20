15 second radio spot for Spangdahlem Air Base's Club Eifel Event.
Script:
PERSON: Explore the Eifel is back again this year. Its on May 12th, the opening ceremony is at 11:30 and the event kicks off at noon. Bring the family for some good food, entertainment and to check out what we have in the backyard we call, the Eifel.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 05:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73923
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109603972.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Explore The Eifel, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT