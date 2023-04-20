Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore The Eifel

    Explore The Eifel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.27.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    15 second radio spot for Spangdahlem Air Base's Club Eifel Event.

    Script:

    PERSON: Explore the Eifel is back again this year. Its on May 12th, the opening ceremony is at 11:30 and the event kicks off at noon. Bring the family for some good food, entertainment and to check out what we have in the backyard we call, the Eifel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 05:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73923
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109603972.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore The Eifel, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Club Eifel
    SrA Christopher Chen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT