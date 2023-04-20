Explore The Eifel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73923" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

15 second radio spot for Spangdahlem Air Base's Club Eifel Event.



Script:



PERSON: Explore the Eifel is back again this year. Its on May 12th, the opening ceremony is at 11:30 and the event kicks off at noon. Bring the family for some good food, entertainment and to check out what we have in the backyard we call, the Eifel.