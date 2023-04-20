Club Eifel May Lunch Buffet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73922" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

30 second radio spot for Club Eifel's Lunch Buffets taking place all May long.



Script:



PERSON 1: May is bringing another round of Booffet’s

PERSON 2: It’s Buhffet.

PERSON 1: That’s what I said Club Eifel Lunch Booffets.

PERSON 2: no Its not Booffet. It’s Buhffet. Hey Terry. Get in here.

Terry: What?

PERSON 1: Anyways. If you like Cajun, Mediterranean, Southern or Mexican themed food… save the dates! At 11am May 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th. There is a fee but club Members get a discount!

PERSON 2: Terry is it Buhffet or Booffet?

Terry: You’re both wrong. Its Buffit.