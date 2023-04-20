Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Club Eifel May Lunch Buffet

    GERMANY

    04.27.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Club Eifel's Lunch Buffets taking place all May long.

    Script:

    PERSON 1: May is bringing another round of Booffet’s
    PERSON 2: It’s Buhffet.
    PERSON 1: That’s what I said Club Eifel Lunch Booffets.
    PERSON 2: no Its not Booffet. It’s Buhffet. Hey Terry. Get in here.
    Terry: What?
    PERSON 1: Anyways. If you like Cajun, Mediterranean, Southern or Mexican themed food… save the dates! At 11am May 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th. There is a fee but club Members get a discount!
    PERSON 2: Terry is it Buhffet or Booffet?
    Terry: You’re both wrong. Its Buffit.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Club Eifel May Lunch Buffet, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Club Eifel
    SrA Christopher Chen

