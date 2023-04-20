30 second radio spot for Club Eifel's Lunch Buffets taking place all May long.
Script:
PERSON 1: May is bringing another round of Booffet’s
PERSON 2: It’s Buhffet.
PERSON 1: That’s what I said Club Eifel Lunch Booffets.
PERSON 2: no Its not Booffet. It’s Buhffet. Hey Terry. Get in here.
Terry: What?
PERSON 1: Anyways. If you like Cajun, Mediterranean, Southern or Mexican themed food… save the dates! At 11am May 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th. There is a fee but club Members get a discount!
PERSON 2: Terry is it Buhffet or Booffet?
Terry: You’re both wrong. Its Buffit.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 05:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73922
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109603971.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Club Eifel May Lunch Buffet, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT