Maria Prassakis, a paralegal specialist at NSA Souda Bay, visited AFN to discuss how to renew passports, or get a passport for the first time.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 02:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73920
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109603617.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240427-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT