DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 5: "Iraqi Most Wanted Deck of Cards"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73903" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Diamonds, hearts, clubs and spades. On this episode of DIA Connections, listen to how a team of analysts developed a special deck of playing cards used in Operation Iraqi Freedom. You’ll also hear how they became one of the most significant pieces of DIA history and heritage, not to mention a red-hot collector’s item.

*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.