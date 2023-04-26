DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 5: "Iraqi Most Wanted Deck of Cards"

Diamonds, hearts, clubs and spades. On this episode of DIA Connections, listen to how a team of analysts developed a special deck of playing cards used in Operation Iraqi Freedom. You’ll also hear how they became one of the most significant pieces of DIA history and heritage, not to mention a red-hot collector’s item.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.
