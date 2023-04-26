Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 5: "Iraqi Most Wanted Deck of Cards"

    DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Diamonds, hearts, clubs and spades.  On this episode of DIA Connections, listen to how a team of analysts developed a special deck of playing cards used in Operation Iraqi Freedom.  You’ll also hear how they became one of the most significant pieces of DIA history and heritage, not to mention a red-hot collector’s item. 
    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73903
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109601606.mp3
    Length: 00:25:30
    Location: DC, DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Historians
    Most Wanted
    DIA Connections

