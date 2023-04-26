AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - SrA Below-the-Zone Winners

American Forces Incirlik hosted Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond, 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Specialist, after winning Senior Airman Below-the-Zone for the first quarter of 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2023. Senior Airman Below-the-Zone is a one-time opportunity for junior enlisted of the Airman 1st Class rank to promote to the rank of senior airman six months before their normal promotion date. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 07:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73900
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109601310.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
