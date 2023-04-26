Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - SrA Below-the-Zone Winners

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.26.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Incirlik hosted Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond, 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Specialist, after winning Senior Airman Below-the-Zone for the first quarter of 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2023. Senior Airman Below-the-Zone is a one-time opportunity for junior enlisted of the Airman 1st Class rank to promote to the rank of senior airman six months before their normal promotion date. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 07:46
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - SrA Below-the-Zone Winners, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS

    newscast
    afn
    Public Affairs
    BTZ
    audio
    AFN Incirlik

