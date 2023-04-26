Chat and Craft

a 15 second spot on the Adult EFMP Chat and Craft Creation.



Script:

Attend the Chat & Craft Creation Class, to chat and decorate a flower pot with some mosaic tiles.

Its happening May 11 at 10 through 11:30am Bldg. 307, Limited spots so sign up today on their Facebook page, 52D MFRC today!