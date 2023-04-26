Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eifel Sharks Swim Team

    Eifel Sharks Swim Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    04.27.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second Spot on the Eifel Sharks Swim Team searching for coaches.

    Script:
    Just keep swimming just keep swimming swimming swimming, what do we do we swim.
    Ugh cute, but if you want to be an official Eifel sharks team coach, you got to kick it up a notch!
    One sec, Cough* Just keep Swimming, Swimming Swimming Swimming, what do we do? We Swim! How's That?
    Much Better!
    Well, The Eifel Sharks Swim team are a Spangdahlem based youth competitive swim team open to swimmers ages 6 through 19. If you think you have what it takes to be a coach, contact the Eifel sharks president at eifelsharks23@gmail.com to apply today!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 05:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73896
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109601243.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eifel Sharks Swim Team, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dive
    Shark
    Coach
    Swim
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT