a 30 second Spot on the Eifel Sharks Swim Team searching for coaches.
Script:
Just keep swimming just keep swimming swimming swimming, what do we do we swim.
Ugh cute, but if you want to be an official Eifel sharks team coach, you got to kick it up a notch!
One sec, Cough* Just keep Swimming, Swimming Swimming Swimming, what do we do? We Swim! How's That?
Much Better!
Well, The Eifel Sharks Swim team are a Spangdahlem based youth competitive swim team open to swimmers ages 6 through 19. If you think you have what it takes to be a coach, contact the Eifel sharks president at eifelsharks23@gmail.com to apply today!
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 05:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73896
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109601243.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eifel Sharks Swim Team, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT