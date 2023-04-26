Eifel Sharks Swim Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73896" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

a 30 second Spot on the Eifel Sharks Swim Team searching for coaches.



Script:

Just keep swimming just keep swimming swimming swimming, what do we do we swim.

Ugh cute, but if you want to be an official Eifel sharks team coach, you got to kick it up a notch!

One sec, Cough* Just keep Swimming, Swimming Swimming Swimming, what do we do? We Swim! How's That?

Much Better!

Well, The Eifel Sharks Swim team are a Spangdahlem based youth competitive swim team open to swimmers ages 6 through 19. If you think you have what it takes to be a coach, contact the Eifel sharks president at eifelsharks23@gmail.com to apply today!