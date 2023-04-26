AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Combat Dining In

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Christopher Giles, from the 39th Weapons System Security Group, talked about the upcoming Combat Dining In at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, April 25 2023. A Combat Dining In is an opportunity for U.S. Air Force members to unwind and interact with each other. (Department of Defense newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)