    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Combat Dining In

    1, TURKEY

    04.25.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Christopher Giles, from the 39th Weapons System Security Group, talked about the upcoming Combat Dining In at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, April 25 2023. A Combat Dining In is an opportunity for U.S. Air Force members to unwind and interact with each other. (Department of Defense newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 05:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Genre News
