    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Titan Spark

    TURKEY

    04.26.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Nazan Ogru, 39th Air Base Wing process manager, spoke with AFN Incirlik about Titan Spark on April 26, 2023. Titan Spark allows Airmen to submit their proposals to Air Force leaders and industry experts. The goal is to generate and promote innovation throughout the wing and eventually improve mission effectiveness and quality of life at the Air Force level. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73893
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109601129.mp3
    Length: 00:01:23
    Year 2023
    Location: TR
    AFN Incirlik
    SparkTank

