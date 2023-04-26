AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Titan Spark

Nazan Ogru, 39th Air Base Wing process manager, spoke with AFN Incirlik about Titan Spark on April 26, 2023. Titan Spark allows Airmen to submit their proposals to Air Force leaders and industry experts. The goal is to generate and promote innovation throughout the wing and eventually improve mission effectiveness and quality of life at the Air Force level. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)