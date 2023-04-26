Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the upcoming soccer tournament hosed by the Senior Enlisted Association and MWR for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 02:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73891
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109601023.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia Soccer Spot, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT