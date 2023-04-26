Equipping the Corps - S2 E14 G/ATOR with Barb Gault

Have you ever wanted a better view of the air on the battlefield? Well, Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar has entered the chat. G/ATOR multi-mission air surveillance system provides 360-degree coverage. As an ACAT I program, this system resides within Program Executive Officer Land Systems under Program Manager G/ATOR.



PM G/ATOR delivers the G/ATOR, a highly mobile multi-mission radar system designed to fully support expeditionary requirements for Marines worldwide.



On this episode, Tripp chats with Ms. Barb Gault, Deputy Program Manager for PM G/ATOR.



