Have you ever wanted a better view of the air on the battlefield? Well, Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar has entered the chat. G/ATOR multi-mission air surveillance system provides 360-degree coverage. As an ACAT I program, this system resides within Program Executive Officer Land Systems under Program Manager G/ATOR.
PM G/ATOR delivers the G/ATOR, a highly mobile multi-mission radar system designed to fully support expeditionary requirements for Marines worldwide.
On this episode, Tripp chats with Ms. Barb Gault, Deputy Program Manager for PM G/ATOR.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
Altered Carbon by Richard Morgan
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 08:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73890
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109600651.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E14 G/ATOR with Barb Gault, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT